Newborns join Orange Nation, show off SU spirit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Hospital has joined the Orange Nation and has sided with Syracuse ahead of Saturday’s game with Duke.
The newborns at St. Joseph’s Hospital are showing off their team spirit by being decked out in orange.
Some babies even got their own basketballs.
A nurse reached out and wants viewers to know that this is a photo-op and is not considered safe sleep practice for newborns.
