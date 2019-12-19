Newborns dressed as ‘Star Wars’ characters at St. Joseph’s Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ‘Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga ends Friday when “The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters and these adorable babies will send your heart soaring into a galaxy far, far away!

St. Joseph’s Health Hospital is dressing up babies born within the last 24 hours as different characters from the movie!

Michael Beckett’s newborn son is playing the part of baby Yoda and dad couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Star Wars is part of our family tradition. My parents introduced it to me when I was a kid. It was the first movie I saw in the theaters and so we’ve kind of carried that on with our older son, Brandon, who is six, and now we’re excited to do that for Shane, too,” Beckett said. “When the baby’s original due date was Christmas Day, I say nuh uh, we’ve got tickets for the 19th for Star Wars. That’s when he will be here. And sure enough, he made it a day early.”

Baby Nora is dressed up as BB8, Max is dressed up at R2D2, and little Cecilia is Princess Leia.

