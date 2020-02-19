Newest New York State Dairy Princess named

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) New York has a new dairy princess!

Dairy Princeses from more than 20 New York State Counties competed gathered in Liverpool hoping to clinch the title.

Contestants are judged by a variety of categories, including performance on a written communications test, product knowledge test, prepared adult speech, impromptu questions and informal interaction with others. Organizers say it’s a great way to connect dairy products with community.

“It builds a relationship between the farmer and the consumer. Often farmers don’t have the time to go out into the community. So this takes a young teenage girl who goes to schools and dresses like a princess and talks to kids and gets them to try different dairy products and teaching them about the nutrition.” Heidi Kovalewski, an Onondaga County Dairy Promotions chairperson said.

Natalie Vernon from Wayne County took the crown. She’s a freshman from SUNY Geneseo.

Here is the full list of the 2020 New York State Dairy Princess Coronation:

Speech Winners Gabriella Miyoshi – Orange Co. Rachel Rouland – Monroe Co. Natalie Vernon – Wayne Co.

Written Communications Winners Jessica Morgan – Cayuga Co. Rachel Rouland – Monroe Co. Natalie Vernon – Wayne Co.

Product Knowledge Award Delilah Hoag – Rensselaer Co. Brooke Gerhardt – Erie Co. Gabriella Miyoshi – Orange Co.

Miss Congeniality: Lauren Grosso – Onondaga Co.

Finalists Erin Armitage – Washington Co. Lauren Grosso – Onondaga Co. Sonya Helms – Cortland Co. Gabriella Miyoshi – Orange Co. Madison Peryea – Clinton Co. Rachel Rouland – Monroe Co. Natalie Vernon – Wayne Co.

2nd Alternate: Erin Armitage, Washington County, Greenwich Central School, Junior

1st Alternate: Rachel Rouland, Monroe County, Midlakes High School Graduate

