OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For the second time in just over a week, a police department is saying a cell phone video circulating around social media doesn’t tell the whole story. This time it’s Oswego Police responding after the arrest of three teens.

The cell phone video shot by a bystander on Wednesday shows an Oswego Police Officer taking a teen down to the ground after he appears to swing at the officer.

After the video started circulating on social media, Mayor Billy Barlow released the entire police-worn body camera footage from Officer Robert Wallace who responded to the call.

In the body camera footage, you see Officer Wallace arrive at the corner of West Bridge Street and West 7th Street after dispatch received a call from the owner of a funeral home who caught the teens on surveillance camera damaging his new fence.

At first, the teenagers denied damaging the fence but after some back and forth, Officer Wallace arrested a 14-year-old teen and a 13-year-old teen for their involvement in the crime. When Officer Wallace approaches the third teen, a 14-year-old, he appears to swing his fist at the officer who then tackles him to the ground and arrests him.

All three teens were charged with Felony Criminal Mischief and the teen who was tackled to the ground was also charged with Resisting Arrest. All three were issued appearance tickets for Oswego Family Court.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow responded to the video commending the officer for his response.

“I think our officers responded appropriately, I’m glad they responded to the call the way they did…What is the officer supposed to do? Sit there and get punched or ask him to please calm down? No, you take him to the ground and put cuffs on him and that’s exactly what happened,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

According to the Mayor, police have dealt with all three teens a total of 35 times in the past.

“Sometimes what you see on the screen isn’t the full picture and before we rush to judge and want to make social media posts and push a narrative that isn’t true I think you should step back and think maybe there’s a little more to this situation than meets the eye,” Mayor Barlow said.

NewsChannel 9 did reach out to the mother of one of the boys who was arrested but has not heard back yet.