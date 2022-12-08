SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $5,000 will be donated to the Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services by the NexstarMedia Charitable Foundation and WSYR-TV NewsChannel 9.

The Salvation Army in Syracuse offers more than 33 services to people in Onondaga County and is dedicated to meeting the needs of people without discrimination. Serving more than 35,000 people every year, the Salvation Army continues to empower those in need to reach their full potential.

“Nexstar’s $5000 gift will allow us to provide several thousand meals to individuals and families,” said Linda Lopez, Executive Director for Community Services of the Salvation Army. Our food pantry numbers have increased by 30% this year, and we are serving almost 1,200 households a month year-round. The financial support of companies like Nexstar help us keep the pantry shelves full.”

Vice President and General Manager of WSYR-TV NewsChannel 9 Bill Evans says that he is honored to have the company give back, especially during the holiday season.

The number of families and individuals who are struggling with hunger and food insecurity is overwhelming. At a time when food costs are increasing at incredible rates this donation to the Salvation Army and their Food Pantry could not come at a better time as we head into the holiday season. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is making this donation in recognition of the strong relationship between NewsChannel 9 WSYR-TV and the Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services. Bill Evans, Vice President and General Manager of WSYR NewsChannel 9.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its branches do business.

Established in 1958, the foundation makes about $350,000 in donations annually.