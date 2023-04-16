BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) is expanding a free program to help the visually impaired.

The AIRA (Artificial Intelligence Remote Access) program is a service currently in use at more than 40 airports across the United States. The NFTA says it’s an app that “connects travelers with professionals who are trained to assist people who are blind or have low vision.”

It works by allowing an agent to utilize a smartphone’s camera to help navigate the roadways, as well as check bus times. Now, it’s being expanded from just the Buffalo and Niagara airports to the Metro Bus and Rail, too.

“We are committed to helping every member of the public travel safely, and this service addition is a step in that direction,” Niagara Frontier Transit Executive Director Kim Minkel says.