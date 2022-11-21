BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is restoring bus service to areas no longer being impacted by a travel ban.

Not much of Erie County still remains under a travel ban. As of 6 a.m. Monday, only Lackawanna and Buffalo, downtown and south of William Street, are being affected by it.

Here are the routes not running due to unsafe road conditions:

14 Abbott

15 Seneca

16 South Park

42 Lackawanna

70 East Aurora

72 Orchard Park

74 Hamburg

76 Lake Shore

On Sunday, the NFTA announced that it was resuming bus service on a limited basis.

The Metro Rail in Buffalo will continue to operate on a limited basis, underground rail service only. The Paratransit service is still operating, but riders are asked to reschedule if possible.

The NFTA says it will continue to monitor the weather conditions and announce updates on social media as well as its website.

NORTH COUNTRY WEATHER | See the latest forecast here.