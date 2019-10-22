Nicki Minaj casually announces her marriage on Instagram

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 15, 2019. (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX via Shutterstock, FILE)

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t the only celebrity to get married this week.

Nicki Minaj made a surprise wedding announcement on her Instagram page, confirming she and boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty are married.

Minaj didn’t actually make a formal announcement or post any photos of the ceremony. Instead, she posted an Instagram video of a white ball cap with “Bride” embossed in gold sandwiched between a “Mr.” and “Mrs.” mug set next to a black cap with “Groom” embroidered in white.

She only wrote “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” in the caption, meaning she secretly tied the knot on Monday.

Celebrities have since flocked to Minaj’s Instagram to send their congratulations, such as La La Anthony, Christina Aguilera, Winnie Harlow, Naomi Campbell, Juicy J and many others.

The “MEGATRON” rapper and Petty have been linked since December 2018.