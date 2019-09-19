‘Nightmare’ rainfall and flash flooding wreak havoc, strand Texas residents

Angel Marshman carries a gas can as he walks through floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda to get to his flooded car, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Dangerous flash flooding is wreaking havoc in Texas on Thursday with the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda dumping massive amounts of rain overnight and into the morning.

In Beaumont — between Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana — over 250 high-water rescue requests were called into 911, the local police department said Thursday morning.

“Please shelter in place and seek high ground,” the Beaumont police tweeted. “DO NOT drive.”

Rainfall rates up to 5 inches per hour were reported overnight near Beaumont, Texas, dumping the worst flooding since Hurricane Harvey two years ago.

A flash flood watch is in effect in parts of Texas.

This morning search and rescue activities are underway in the Beaumont area. Your Texas Game Wardens and State Park Police Officers are actively working with state and local partners. #txwx #imelda pic.twitter.com/hv3oOeSWel — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) September 19, 2019

More than 33 inches of rain has fallen in the town of Hamshire, Texas, southwest of Beaumont, since Tuesday — and over 25 inches of that rainfall was overnight.

In the small town of Winnie, Texas, the conditions are “horrible,” with flooding making roads impassable, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told ABC News as the rain pounded down Thursday.

Just had a close call. Literal gasp in our storm tracker. The road has washed away. This is what #Winnie is facing. #abc13 https://t.co/Cuopv5mmW9 pic.twitter.com/MsAZZHyNHs — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 19, 2019

The water has “run out of places to go,” the sheriff said.

Some homes have four to five feet of water inside, Hawthorne said, and dump trucks and air boats were being used to get people to safety. The sheriff believed about 45 people still needed to be rescued as of Thursday morning.

A backhoe drives down a flooded S. Velasco Blvd. in Freeport, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019.

The local hospital stayed open but about one dozen patients were evacuated, he added.

“Until it quits raining, it’s gonna be a nightmare,” the sheriff said.

Cars are stalled in high water in Galveston, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019, as heavy rain from Tropical Storm Imelda caused street flooding.

A car drives through floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda, Sept. 18, 2019, in Houston.

The threat isn’t over. What’s left of Tropical Storm Imelda is still sitting over eastern Texas and western Louisiana, bringing more rain Thursday morning.

Flash flooding buries the roads near Winnie, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019.

The remains of Imelda will then slowly track north on Thursday spreading rain into northeastern Texas, northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas and Oklahoma.

As much as 10 inches of additional rain is expected in eastern Texas and more flash flooding is expected in the next 24 hours.