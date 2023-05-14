ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a gun homicide that took place at Village Barber and Beauty on Second Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. Although one person died, two more were shot, including a child.

When police arrived, they found three victims. One, a 47-year-old man, was shot in the torso and shoulder. He was treated at the scene and sent to Albany Medical Center Hospital, but died from his wounds. Police are withholding his name for now.

The two other victims—a 19-year-old man shot in the foot and a 9-year-old boy whose torso was grazed—were also treated at Albany Med for their injuries, which police said are not life-threatening. Police department public information officer Steve Smith said that a preliminary investigation suggest that an unknown shooter fired several rounds into the building from outside.

Contact the police at (518) 462-8039 if you have any information about this shooting. Or, leave an anonymous tip online at Capital Region Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.