NJ mom arrested on murder charges in death of baby boy, 7-year-old daughter

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, NJ — Police arrested a mom on murder charges after the bodies of her daughter and baby boy were found bound in the back of her car, New Jersey officials said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the deaths of 7-year-old Samantha Ross and 10-month -old Paul Ross.

Hillsborough Township Police responded to a 911 call for a disabled motor vehicle on Tuesday morning. They found mom Yuhwei Chou, 36, at the scene. Her children were secured in the back seat of the vehicle, bound and restrained.

No motive has been released.

Chou was charged with two counts of 1st degree murder.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor, Chief McMahon and Police Director/Captain Gill request anyone with information relating to the homicides to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.