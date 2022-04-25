SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With the end of the school year quickly approaching, the “No Empty Chair” campaign kicked off this morning. It’s a week-long educational and enforcement initiative aimed to keep teen drivers safe.

“We want to make sure that each and every teen driver out there, along with folks who might be hosting parties during both prom season and graduation, across this county, across this state, and across this country – we want every chair to be filled with students,” said Oneida County Sheriff Maciol.

“We do not ever want to see an empty chair at graduation time.”

Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit have teamed up with Sauquoit Valley Central School Administrators for this campaign, to ensure teen drivers make the right decisions during prom and graduation season.

“We want them to certainly work with us, and with their parents when they’re planning to do some of these events,” said Superintendent Wheelock.

“I also want to, you know, plant the seed in their mind to plan for their safety and the safety of others as well, and make that part of their get together.”

And students at Sauquoit Valley High School are also in support of this initiative.

“I think it’s also important that we’re being practical and we understand that you know, these things do exist and students do make these choices, but it’s best to obviously make choices that keep you safe, keep others safe so that everybody’s at graduation,” said Alena Weibel, Student Council President.

“We want to see everybody there smiling and ready to move on to the next step of life.”