‘No laughing matter’, robbery suspect held up Circle-K wearing clown mask

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police Oneida BCI is investigating an armed robbery that occurred approximately 2:53 AM early this morning at the Circle K Gas Station located at 4835 State Route 365 in the town of Verona.

The suspect is described as a black female, about 5 foot to 5 foot 2 inches tall, wearing a clown mask and all-black clothing.

The suspect displayed a weapon and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.