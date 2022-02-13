(WSYR-TV) — It has been called ‘snail mail’ but Senator Chuck Schumer is hoping to make that a thing of the past. Sunday, Sen. Schumer announced a vote that would bring a $50 Billion overhaul to the United States Postal Service (USPS).

“The Post Office is quite simply one of the most important institutions of American life,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. “Every day, tens of millions of Americans—veterans, small businesses, people living in rural communities, seniors—rely on the Postal Service for their medicines and prescriptions, for getting essential goods, for voting, for correspondence, for their livelihoods, and to get close to one another on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries, and things like that.”

Schumer adds that the overhaul is long overdue and its over-strained budgets have hampered its effectiveness, especially in Upstate New York.

One of the key pillars of this bill, as reported by NPR, is to require employees to enroll in Medicare to cutdown on premiums. NPR estimates that move along would save USPS around $22.6 billion over the next decade.

Other stats pointed out by Schumer in his push for a postal reform vote include:

Size/background

249.9 million mail pieces daily

Prices: Global average $1.23 U.S. $0.55 46% of the world’s mail is processed and delivered by USPS



Medication

The VA sends 80% of medication through the mail

17% of Medicare recipients (7 million people) received at least 1 medication through the mail

Some insurance companies also encourage mail orders by giving customers price deals

Small businesses

A 2019 report found that 70% of microbusinesses had utilized USPS in just the last 6 months

UPS and FedEx are not as cost effective for small businesses

Etsy requested congress to provide emergency funding for USPS 91% of Etsy’s 2.8 million sellers use USPS to ship their products



Mail in voters

2020 : 43% of voters cast their ballots by mail

Over 43 million voters

Social Security