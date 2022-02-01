CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A big change is on the way for IHSA state events scheduled to be at State Farm Center in the coming weeks. No vaccination card or negative test requirement for fans or athletes will be in place for the state wrestling meet Feb. 17-19 and the boys’ state basketball tournament March 10-12.

University of Illinois spokesperson Kent Brown says UIUC leadership decided since the IHSA tournaments are not considered ‘university events’ or sponsored by the school, officials will not enforce the proof of vaccination or negative test requirement. Currently, all Illini athletic events such as men’s and women’s basketball, have a policy in place requiring fans 12 and above to show a COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of negative test within 72 hours to gain entry into the arena.

Masks are still required for entry into State Farm Center for IHSA events.

The current UIUC policy requiring vaccination cards or a negative test to gain entry will continue for all school sponsored events, such as Illini games.

The state wrestling and boys’ basketball state tournament were canceled last season due to COVID-19. This will be the first time the IHSA has contested the basketball state finals in Champaign since the mid-1990’s. The event was previously held in Champaign-Urbana from 1919 to 1995.