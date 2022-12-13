NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Norfolk man was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Troopers responded to the call on the evening of December 11 on State Highway 56. Troopers said 36-year-old Charlie S. Sipos was involved in a confrontation with another person at the residence regarding household chores when the altercation turned physical and Sipos allegedly choked the victim, obstructing their ability to breathe.

Troopers said the person was able to get away when Sipos let them go, according to their investigation.

Sipos was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to New York State Police.

Trooper said Sipos was arraigned in the Town of Norfolk Court and released to the supervision of probation.