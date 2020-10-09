North Country fall foliage forecast

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR) — October 7 through 13 is the fifth week of the fall foliage forecast from the New York Department of Economic Development and I LOVE NY. The report documents the autumn color changes across the state.

The leaf-peeping season is peaking or near-peak throughout upstate right now, and gradients of fall color will progress through the weekend, according to volunteer spotters for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program.

Adirondacks

  • Essex County: Reaching peak
    • Crown Point area near Lake Champlain: Foliage close to peak, with over 95% transition predicted for the weekend, and a very bright mix of yellows, oranges, reds, and purples
    • Ticonderoga: Reports predict 75% change, with bright reds, yellows, greens, and some purples
    • Lake Placid: Past-peak conditions with 100% color change and muted shades of red, yellow, and burnt orange.
    • Newcomb: Complete, past-peak transition with bright reds, oranges, and yellows
    • Whiteface Mountain: Just past-peak with mostly muted reds, plus shades of orange, green, and remaining touches of purple and yellow
  • Warren County: A beautiful foliage weekend
    • Thurman, Hague, Johnsburg, and Chester: 80% color change, shades of golden yellow, brilliant deep reds, and bright oranges
    • South of Lake George: 60% change with mostly yellows, orange, and some reds
    • Queensbury: 75% change and near-peak foliage with bright-to-brilliant red, orange, and yellow
  • Herkimer County
    • Old Forge: 100% color change and past-peak foliage with some bright orange and yellow

Capital-Saratoga

  • Fulton County: Great views along Route 29A and the county’s 44 lakes
    • Caroga Lake: Peaking at 75% change dominated by very bright reds
  • Rensselaer County
    • Rensselaer and Troy: Near-peak conditions and 80% change with the full spectrum of brilliant oranges, bright yellows, and gorgeous orange-reds
  • Saratoga County
    • Saratoga Springs: 65% change with a full range of bright yellow, orange, red, and green
  • Washington County
    • Greenwich: Predict 65% change and near peak foliage, with average-bright shades of red and orange
  • Albany County
    • Altamont, along the Helderberg Escarpment: 90% color change this weekend with very bright red, yellow, and orange leaves
    • Voorheesville: Up to 70% change near Thacher State Park with red, yellow, and orange
    • Cohoes Falls: More than 50% change with gold, yellow, and orange

Catskills/Hudson Valley

  • Greene County: Peak foliage hanging on through the weekend at higher elevations, with very brilliant reds, yellows, and purples
    • Catskill: Peaking, 95% change and brilliant red, yellow, and orange
  • Ulster County
    • Belleayre Mountain in Highmount: 65% change, with peaking bright red and orange
    • Kingston: 65% change with bright, vibrant near-peak yellow, orange, red, and purple
  • Columbia County
    • Hudson: Up to 60% change with very bright, near-peak to peak red, orange, gold, and yellow
  • Dutchess County
    • Poughkeepsie: Near peak, with 60% transition and less color change on the Hudson, which still features green highlighted by bright pops of orange and yellow
    • Beacon: Over 55% transition, with last week’s sudden change slowing with progressions of vibrant red and yellow

Central New York

  • Montgomery County: Landscapes awash in bright orange and yellow, with bright red highlights
    • Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site: 75% change and peak conditions by weekend
  • Schoharie County
    • Middleburgh: Near-peak, with up to 90% change and very bright orange and yellow, with plenty of red and some fading green

Thousand Islands-Seaway

  • Jefferson County: 95% change and peak foliage along St. Lawrence River
  • Oswego County: Kaleidoscope of color along the lakeshore
    • Oswego: near-peak conditions 70-80% change, bright patchwork of red, orange, and yellow
  • St. Lawrence County: Past-peak, 95% change in yellow, red and orange leaves

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds