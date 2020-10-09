North Country fall foliage forecast

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR) — October 7 through 13 is the fifth week of the fall foliage forecast from the New York Department of Economic Development and I LOVE NY. The report documents the autumn color changes across the state.

The leaf-peeping season is peaking or near-peak throughout upstate right now, and gradients of fall color will progress through the weekend, according to volunteer spotters for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program.

Adirondacks

Essex County: Reaching peak Crown Point area near Lake Champlain: Foliage close to peak, with over 95% transition predicted for the weekend, and a very bright mix of yellows, oranges, reds, and purples Ticonderoga: Reports predict 75% change, with bright reds, yellows, greens, and some purples Lake Placid: Past-peak conditions with 100% color change and muted shades of red, yellow, and burnt orange. Newcomb: Complete, past-peak transition with bright reds, oranges, and yellows Whiteface Mountain: Just past-peak with mostly muted reds, plus shades of orange, green, and remaining touches of purple and yellow

Warren County: A beautiful foliage weekend Thurman, Hague, Johnsburg, and Chester: 80% color change, shades of golden yellow, brilliant deep reds, and bright oranges South of Lake George: 60% change with mostly yellows, orange, and some reds Queensbury: 75% change and near-peak foliage with bright-to-brilliant red, orange, and yellow

Herkimer County Old Forge: 100% color change and past-peak foliage with some bright orange and yellow



Capital-Saratoga

Fulton County: Great views along Route 29A and the county’s 44 lakes Caroga Lake: Peaking at 75% change dominated by very bright reds

Rensselaer County Rensselaer and Troy: Near-peak conditions and 80% change with the full spectrum of brilliant oranges, bright yellows, and gorgeous orange-reds

Saratoga County Saratoga Springs: 65% change with a full range of bright yellow, orange, red, and green

Washington County Greenwich: Predict 65% change and near peak foliage, with average-bright shades of red and orange

Albany County Altamont, along the Helderberg Escarpment: 90% color change this weekend with very bright red, yellow, and orange leaves Voorheesville: Up to 70% change near Thacher State Park with red, yellow, and orange Cohoes Falls: More than 50% change with gold, yellow, and orange



Catskills/Hudson Valley

Greene County: Peak foliage hanging on through the weekend at higher elevations, with very brilliant reds, yellows, and purples Catskill: Peaking, 95% change and brilliant red, yellow, and orange

Ulster County Belleayre Mountain in Highmount: 65% change, with peaking bright red and orange Kingston: 65% change with bright, vibrant near-peak yellow, orange, red, and purple

Columbia County Hudson: Up to 60% change with very bright, near-peak to peak red, orange, gold, and yellow

Dutchess County Poughkeepsie: Near peak, with 60% transition and less color change on the Hudson, which still features green highlighted by bright pops of orange and yellow Beacon: Over 55% transition, with last week’s sudden change slowing with progressions of vibrant red and yellow



Central New York

Montgomery County: Landscapes awash in bright orange and yellow, with bright red highlights Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site: 75% change and peak conditions by weekend

Schoharie County Middleburgh: Near-peak, with up to 90% change and very bright orange and yellow, with plenty of red and some fading green



Thousand Islands-Seaway

Jefferson County: 95% change and peak foliage along St. Lawrence River

Oswego County: Kaleidoscope of color along the lakeshore Oswego: near-peak conditions 70-80% change, bright patchwork of red, orange, and yellow

St. Lawrence County: Past-peak, 95% change in yellow, red and orange leaves

