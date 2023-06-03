GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sun is out, and the produce is, too. From Glens Falls up north into the Adirondacks, North Country farmers are showing off their fruits and vegetables, their dairy and their seasonings, their crafts and their creative culinary ideas.

With the week after Memorial Day bringing weather into the 80s and even 90s, outdoor farmers market season is here. Find out where to walk and shop in the North Country this summer.

Chestertown Farmers Market

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. every Wednesday, June 12 – Sept. 13

6307 Route 9, Chestertown

Featured vendors include Adirondack Olykoeks, Adirondack Wood Artisan, Bear Pond Woodworking, Blackberry Hill Farm, Black Kettle Candle Co., Bolton Landing Brewery Co., Crown Point Break Company, Dawn’s Delights, Dickinson’s Delights, Earth to Mind, Family Cow Soaps, Glens Falls Distillery, Grace Family Farm, Grazin’ Acres Farm, High Noon, Humiston’s Vegetables, Juniper Hill Farm, Kelmview Farm, Kim Dolan Designed Jewelry, Love Is In New York, MamaG’s Gluten Free, Moby Dick’s Fish Fry, Mountain Weavers Farm Store, Naga Bakehouse, Nettle Meadow, Northeast Corner Herb Farm, Pleasant Valley Flowers, Puckers Gourmet, Pura Vida Fisheries, Rare Earth Body & Soul, Saratoga Apple, Saratoga Chocolate Co., Saratoga Garlic, Sweet Pea Farm, Upper Hudson Coffee, Vashti’s Kitchen Delights, YB Wild Pottery

Fort Edward Canal Street Marketplace

4-7 p.m. every Thursday until end of August

Canal Street Marketplace, 63 Canal St., Fort Edward

Featured vendors include Angelic Herbals, Auntie Mame’s Pies, Aunt Rhea’s Creations, Butternut Ridge Farm, Crazy Legs Farm, Feathered Fox Farm, Fort Edward Free Library, Gifford Farms, Haux Nest Bread, Happy Happy Gardens, Highlands Maple Farm, Joint Venture Farm, Little Theater on the Farm, LM Creations, Lot 32 Flower Farm, Main Street Distillery

Glens Falls Farmers Market

A sign points to the South Street Community Pavillion in Glens Falls, N.Y.

8 a.m. – noon every Saturday until Oct. 28

South Street Pavilion, South Street, Glens Falls

EBT and SNAP benefits are accepted; visit market table for more information

Featured vendors include Barb and Tom’s Grill, Mister Edge Sharpening, Jenny Jo’s Smoothie Bar, Bear Pond Woodworking, South Dominion Vineyard, Northeast Corner Herb Farm, Grazin’ Acres Farm, Buddy’s Barkery, Main St. Distillery of Argyle, Puckers Gourmet, Almosta Farm, Saratoga Chocolate Co., Dickinson’s Delights, Euro Delicacies, Argyle Cheese Farmer, Fresh Take Farm, Onda Farm, Lick Springs Beefalo Farm, Adirondack Country Gourmet Coffee, Our Daily Bread, Alchemy Bagel Co., Adirondack Seafood, Pleasant Valley Apiary, Saratoga Apple, Blue Boot Farm, Murphy’s Misfits, Gifford Farm, The Mushroom Shop, Nettle Meadow, Butternut Ridge Farm, Junbucha, Upper Hudson Coffee, Adirondack Aromatherapy, Greener Pastures, River Rangements

Lake George Village Farmers Market

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. every Wednesday starting June 7

Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

Spa City Farmers Market

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sundays, all year

Lincoln Baths, 65 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Vendors include Buhrmaster Farm, Bark Hill Farm, Humistons Farm, Milburt Farm, Saratoga Apple Blackberry Hill Farm, Clyde O’Scope Farm, LOVIN’ Mama Farm, Kristy’s Barn, Longlesson Farm, Ficticious Farm, Saunders Family Farm, Walnut Hill Farm, Perfect Plant Farm, Mushroom Shop, Old Tavern Winery, Moon Garden Teas & Herbals, Cobble Hill Farm Soap, Puckers Gourmet, Upper Hudson Coffee, Muddy Trail Jerky Co., TogaNola, Ballston Lake Apiaries, Mountain Winds Farm, Saratoga Chocolate Company, Earth to Mind Hemp Oil, Chocolate Is Self Care, Awakened Tonics, Blackberry Hill Farm, Perogi Pierogi Pyroogie, Sugar Plum Bakery, Night Work Bread, Naga Bakehouse, Parchment, Happy Cupcake, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Funk Farms, Grandma Apple’s Cheesecakes, Nettle Meadow Farm, Lake George Distilling Company, Melo Moon Cider, South Dominion Vineyard, Alaturco Grill, High Noon, Euro Delicacies, Petra, Clyde O’Scope Farm, Kaleidoscope Cafe, Vashtis Kitchen Delights, Dickinson’s Delights, Left Field Shaved Ice, Fierro’s Pizza, Giovanni Fresco, Coffeeholic Cha Yen Tea, Jenny Jo’s Smoothies, La Capitol Tacos, Sara’s Kitchen, Captain Kernel, Bernard George Knits, Steadfast Leather, SuesArt, Americans Serving Abroad Projects, Kim’s Horse Hair Creation & Photography, JB Sharpening, Feathered Antler, Black Box Studio, Beatiful Lake Woodcraft, Zoe Burghard Pottery, Dame’s Rustic Woodworking, Kim Dolan Designed JewelryCrazy Creations, Corporeal Creatures, Lodestar Lights, USA Creations, Space Kitty Express, Mugzy’s Barkery, Peace Love & Jerky, I Don’t Do Ordinary, Mimi’s Handmade, William Herrington Metal Art, SNyder’s Handmade Brooms

Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market

9 a.m. – noon every Saturday, July 8 – Sept. 30

Intersection of McCormick Street and Champlain Avenue, Ticonderoga

Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market

The Rhubarb Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market in Warrensburg, N.Y.