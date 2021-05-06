North Country hospitals recognize nursing staff on National Nurse Day

WATERTOWN, (WWTI) — Healthcare systems throughout the region are highlighting nursing staff on National Nurse Day, May 6.

National Nurse Day kicks off nurses week, which is celebrated through May 12, 2021.

To show appreciation on the National Day of recognition, the St. Lawrence County Health System shared photos of its nurses and shared its gratitude for the work they have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nurses are a sounding board for our patients’ concerns, worries, and hopes, and they are the eyes and ears for our providers,” stated SLH Senior VP of Nursing and Quality, and Canton-Potsdam Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Jan Carroll, RN, FACHE. “When our community members were ill during the pandemic, or when it came time for them to be vaccinated, our devoted and diligent nurses were ready to do whatever they could to help keep them and their loved ones safe.”

Photos of highlighted nurses can be viewed below:





Left to right: Registered Nurses Alicia Otis, of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Maureen Woods of Gouverneur Hospital, and Lexy Fleury of Massena Hospital (photos: St. Lawrence Health System)

River Hospital, located in Alexandria Bay, also joined in for the day of recognition. The hospital stated:

Happy Nurses Week to all the women and men who serve in scrubs! Your strength and compassion are simply awe-inspiring. River Hospital is fortunate to have so many compassionate and dedicated nurses who care for our patients!

Carthage Area Hospital stated that is nurses “make the difference,” and shared the following post on its Facebook:

The Lewis County Hospital Foundation kicked off a donation campaign, aiming to bring awareness and support to its nurses. The foundation shared the following post:

Thank you to all the nurses in the North Country for the work you do!