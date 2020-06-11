North Country one of 5 regions of New York to enter Phase 3 on Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — As part of Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that five regions will enter phase three of the reopening process on Friday: Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier, and the Finger Lakes.
That’s most of New York’s geography, covering 35 of its 62 counties, including Fulton, Montgomery, and Schoharie Counties in the Mohawk Valley.
Phase 3 affects non-essential businesses like restaurants and food services, as well as the personal care industry.
The guideline for restaurants and food services says they “may open indoor spaces with seating for customers” so long as they maintain distancing, equipment, cleaning, and screening requirements.
The guidelines also say that personal care industries affected by phase 3 include “non-hair-related” establishments like tattoo and piercing shops, massage therapists, cosmetologists, spas, nail salons, and tanning and waxing facilities.
