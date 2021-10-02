North Country Report: 500+ tables of treasure at World’s Greatest Garage Sale

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whether you’re looking for a new old sweater or a few packs of Pokemon cards, Warrensburg is a great place to look this weekend.

The so-called World’s Largest Garage Sale returns this weekend, with the town’s main and side streets already buzzing with vendors by the hundred on a sunny Friday afternoon. The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce is expecting over 500 vendors this weekend; some local, some traveling far.

And for some, like St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, the chance to sell a year’s worth of donated goods on Main Street constitutes one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.

The townwide garage sale offers everything from clothes and toys to antiques and knick-knacks, all for a reasonable price.

Although anyone is welcome to try and find a parking spot in town, those spots are limited. Parking is offered nearby at the Warren County Fairgrounds, with shuttles traveling between there and town every 20 minutes.

