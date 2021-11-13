North Country Report: Remembering service, lending a hand at college veterans ceremony

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Veterans Day is about remembering those who never made it home, and also those who did. That was the theme of a ceremony in honor of the holiday on Friday at SUNY Adirondack.

A small crowd gathered inside Adirondack Hall’s Northwest Bay conference hall to see a color march, and hear words from New York State Senator Dan Stec, Assemblyman Matt Simpson, and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner. Woerner called to mind the fact that 2021 marks 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, and the start of the war with Afghanistan.

Multiple speakers made mention of the SUNY Adirondack Randles Veterans Resource Center, and the importance of providing resources to veterans once they return home. Anne Wojtowecz, president of SUNY Adirondack’s veterans’ club, spoke on the rates of homelessness among veterans, which sits around 1 in 10 nationwide.