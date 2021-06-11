North Country to receive over $647K for 9-1-1 services

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that $10 million in aid has been designated to aid localities across the state to support emergency response operations.

According to Governor Cuomo, these grants will allow municipalities in 57 counties, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence, to make improvements to their 9-1-1 response and emergency service dispatch operations.

“In an emergency, time is of the essence and ensuring help is sent as quickly as possible is essential in keeping the community safe,” stated Governor Cuomo said. “This funding will enable our local partners to make critical improvements to their emergency communications infrastructure and continues New York’s steadfast commitment toward ensuring all counties have state-of-the-art dispatching as part of their emergency response operations.”

Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Patrick A. Murphy added, “these funds help recipients make important upgrades such as text-to-9-1-1 and implement other next-generation 9-1-1 technology so they’re ready to handle calls for help and to dispatch first responders immediately. Since 2014, the state has distributed approximately $60 million to help our local partners improve their public safety answering point capabilities.”

This funding is being administered by the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Service.

In total, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties will be awarded $647,687.

Allocations for the $10 million available for the program is as follows: