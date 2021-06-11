North Country to receive over $647K for 9-1-1 services

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that $10 million in aid has been designated to aid localities across the state to support emergency response operations.

According to Governor Cuomo, these grants will allow municipalities in 57 counties, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence, to make improvements to their 9-1-1 response and emergency service dispatch operations.

“In an emergency, time is of the essence and ensuring help is sent as quickly as possible is essential in keeping the community safe,” stated Governor Cuomo said. “This funding will enable our local partners to make critical improvements to their emergency communications infrastructure and continues New York’s steadfast commitment toward ensuring all counties have state-of-the-art dispatching as part of their emergency response operations.”

Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Patrick A. Murphy added, “these funds help recipients make important upgrades such as text-to-9-1-1 and implement other next-generation 9-1-1 technology so they’re ready to handle calls for help and to dispatch first responders immediately. Since 2014, the state has distributed approximately $60 million to help our local partners improve their public safety answering point capabilities.”

This funding is being administered by the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Service.

In total, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties will be awarded $647,687.

Allocations for the $10 million available for the program is as follows:

CountyAward Amount CountyAward Amount
Albany$236,969 Niagara$140,375
Allegany$135,050 Oneida$168,751
Broome$210,433 Onondaga$175,126
Cattaraugus$180,381 Ontario$208,817
Cayuga$179,043 Orange$149,285
Chautauqua$165,857 Orleans$109,660
Chemung$220,865 Oswego$191,323
Chenango$188,034 Otsego$205,304
Clinton$114,183 Putnam$93,237
Columbia$148,090 Rensselaer$144,826
Cortland$188,819 Rockland$351,925
Delaware$142,977 Saratoga$138,956
Dutchess$159,510 Schenectady$179,195
Erie$196,268 Schoharie$100,300
Essex$226,858 Schuyler$179,979
Franklin$160,516 Seneca$167,991
Fulton$173,933 St. Lawrence$209,815
Genesee$205,530 Steuben$169,118
Greene$112,247 Suffolk$209,251
Hamilton$137,357 Sullivan$173,553
Herkimer$201,336 Tioga$129,555
Jefferson$210,438 Tompkins$131,693
Lewis$227,334 Ulster$125,412
Livingston$182,317 Warren$145,394
Madison$187,125 Washington$145,590
Monroe$221,878 Wayne$194,040
Montgomery$194,263 Westchester$136,422
Nassau$123,454 Wyoming$113,897
New York City$170,879 Yates$209,266

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story