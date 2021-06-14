North Country wake up weather Monday June 14, 2021

BRUSSELS (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden made his entrance at a NATO summit, aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia while highlighting the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance.

The summit Monday comes as Biden tries to rally allies for greater coordination in checking China and Russia, two adversaries whose actions on economic and national security fronts have become the chief foreign policy concerns in the early going of the Biden presidency.