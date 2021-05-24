North Country wake up weather Monday May 24, 2021

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) A critical shortage of home health aides across New York is forcing those at home who need care to wait. The Home Care Association of New York says there is an "urgent matter," and it's causing hospital beds to fill up.

"The demand for nurses, home health home aides, therapists, and others has really gone up," says Al Cardillo, President and CEO, Home Care Association of New York State.

Cardillo says for the past year, home health care has faced many challenges. The pandemic has led to roadblocks across the state when it comes to getting homebound people care.