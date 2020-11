LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) -- A well-known motorcycle icon in the Denver area has passed away. Friends and family say Larry Ortiz died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. He was 49 years old.

“Even when Larry got sick, you think, ‘Oh, you got a cold or you have this or you have that.’ We never thought that this would be what we’re talking about," says Ortiz Custom Cycles General Manager Christopher Gonzales.