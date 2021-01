SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced that SUNY Upstate Medical University has begun administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline personnel. They distributed 100% of their first round of vaccines after receiving its first three deliveries last month.

Frontline healthcare personnel across SUNY’s three university medical hubs are now receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to Upstate Medical, which began the second dose on Monday, Stony Brook University Hospital began administering the second dose on Wednesday, and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University began administering their second dose on Tuesday when it announced that it used 100% of its vaccine allotment.