North Country Wake Up Weather: Thursday June 10th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner (D-Round Lake) announced that a bill that ensures more volunteer firefighters qualify for disability and death benefits passed the Assembly and the Senate. The legislation will soon be sent to the governor.

Woerner’s bill ensures that volunteer firefighters who suffer a vascular rupture related to official duties and activities that causes death or disability are covered under the Volunteer Firefighter's Benefits Law (VFBL). While these types of injuries are generally covered under the VBFL, Woerner says certain insurers fight these claims and say that the injuries are unrelated to their service. The new bill, called the Chief James Brooks Jr. Act, will provide presumptive coverage for vascular ruptures similar to the coverage for heart attacks.