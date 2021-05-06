North Country wake up weather Thursday May 6, 2021

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI/WIVB) -- One of the most powerful voices in Washington, D.C. stood at the Massena International Airport on Wednesday, urging for the reopening of the United States- Canadian border.

To reopen the Northern Border, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer called on the U.S. Departments of State and Homeland Security to coordinate with the Canadian government and public health officials and develop a comprehensive plan.