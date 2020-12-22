North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday December 22nd

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Progress on reducing road salt, managing visitors to the overused High Peaks Wilderness Area, and making the Adirondacks more welcoming to New Yorkers led the Adirondack Council to create a list of 10 reasons to be thankful for 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has overshadowed almost every other issue this year,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway. “Contrary to its influence on urban areas, the park has seen a surge of new visitors and home buyers. Lake Placid hotels reported their busiest year since the 1980 Winter Olympics. The overall impact may be hard to track for a while, since it happened while the 10-year census was being taken. But amid all of the unexpected growth and uncertainty, we were able to accomplish some things to help the Adirondacks.