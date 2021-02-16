North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday February 16th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 30-day amendments to the proposal for a comprehensive adult-use cannabis program in New York. Specifically, these amendments will detail how the $100 million in funding will be allocated and enable the use of delivery services.

Additionally, it will refine which criminal charges will be enforced regarding the improper sale of cannabis. This will attempt to further reduce the impact on communities hit hardest by the war on drugs.