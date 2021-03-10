North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday March 10th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom sought to rally his state worn down after a year of coronavirus lockdowns, record wildfires and unfathomable sickness and death. He urged California's nearly 40 million residents to “dream of brighter days ahead” while acknowledging mistakes that have put his political future on the line.

“People are alive today because of the public health decisions we made — lives saved because of your sacrifice,” Newsom said Tuesday night in his third State of the State address. “Even so, I acknowledge that it’s made life hard, it's made life unpredictable, and you’re exhausted by all of it.”