North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday March 3rd

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- More than a dozen Dr. Seuss books have made their way onto Amazon's bestseller chart even as some have seen prices skyrocket after it was announced that six of his books would stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery.

Copies of the hardcover 1989 edition of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” were listed at prices of $800, $1,500 and $2,000.