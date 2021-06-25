North Country Weekend Calendar: 5Ks and funny bones in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a slightly quieter weekend for events in Lake George this weekend, but there’s still plenty to do across the region, with the Luzerne Music Center holding virtual concerts and a local restaurant hosting stand-up comedy.
The weekend weather has some potential storms and humidity in the cards in the North Country, but it’s not going to cool down. Saturday is slated for a high of 82, with Sunday hiking up to 89.
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Oneonta Outlaws
- What: Glens Falls Dragons baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. $59 season tickets; $89 reserved seats; $45 mini 10 game plan.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 25
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls
Luzerne Music Center Faculty Artist virtual concert
- What: Beginning of the Luzerne Music Center’s concert series of faculty artists, including music from Regina Harris Baiocchi, Paul Nagle, Jake Gunnar Walsh, Witold Lutoslawski, Gabriela Lena Frank and Sergei Prokofiev
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 25
- Where: Facebook Live
5K Your Way
- What: Participants are invited to take part in a 5K from wherever they live, in support of homeless youth through WAIT House. A 5K run is 3.1 miles. Runners are invited to do it all at once or break it up, between June 26 and July 10. The distance can comprise of running, walking, treadmill time and more. Participants can register online.
- When: Saturday, June 26-Tuesday, July 6
- Where: Runner’s choice
Family Fun Run
- What: A quartet of short races around the edge of City Park in Glens Falls, in support of homeless youth through WAIT House. Music and refreshments are included. $10 admission cost, with all proceeds going toward WAIT House.
- When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 26
- 9 a.m.: 4 -year-olds and younger run with parents
- 9:30 a.m.: 5-9-year-olds run
- 10 a.m.: 10-13-year-olds run two loops
- 10:30 a.m.: 13-17-year-olds run two loops
- Where: Glens Falls City Park
Library After Hours, Lego Challenge: Wind Racers
- What: Childrens’ program challenging kids to build wind-powered Lego cars. Registration required by phone at (518) 747-6406.
- When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26
- Where: Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls
Wildflowers at Pember Nature Preserve
- What: Program on wildflower varieties and parts, including a wildflower suncatcher craft.
- When: 10 a.m. and noon Sunday, June 27
- Where: Pember Nature Preserve, 33 South Grimes Hill Road, Granville
Luzerne Music Center: Student Showcases
- What: Piano, duo and solo showcases from the Luzerne Music School
- When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27
- Where: Facebook Live
Solo Beatles Tribute by Strand House Band
- What: Beatles tribute concert, $10 admission. Tickets available by cash or check at the Strand Box Office. (518) 832-3484 for reservations.
- When: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27
- Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Albany Dutchmen
- What: Glens Falls Dragons baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. $59 season tickets; $89 reserved seats; $45 mini 10 game plan.
- When: 7-9 p.m. Sunday, June 27
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls
A Dose of Comedy at [farmacy] restobar
- What: Stand-up comedy by Last Call Comedy Productions, featuring comics who have been featured on Comedy Central,Amazon and elsewhere. One app and drink purchase or more per customer. $15 admission. Limited tickets.
- When: 7-9 p.m. Sunday, June 27
- Where: [farmacy] restobar, 22 Ridge St., Glens Falls