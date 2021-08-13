North Country Weekend Calendar: LARAC returns to downtown Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s North Country Calendar has a lot to offer anyone with an affinity for crafts. Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s annual LARAC festival is back this weekend, filling City Park and downtown Glens Falls with artisans selling everything from woodwork to food and drink, and much more.

There’s also a BBQ and jazz festival debuting in Lake George, a townwide garage sale in Hartford, and a lot more.

This week’s hot weather will back off a bit through the weekend, with a high of 89 on Friday lessening to 81 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

Lake George Public Library book sale

What: Adult and juvenile fiction, DVDs and more on sale at the library. Masks are required for all.

Adult and juvenile fiction, DVDs and more on sale at the library. Masks are required for all. When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 – Saturday, Aug. 14

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 – Saturday, Aug. 14 Where: Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George

Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival

What: The first-ever Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival, with fresh food, beer, wine and live music.

The first-ever Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival, with fresh food, beer, wine and live music. When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15

3-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

Adirondack Riverfront Arts Festival

What: Showcase of Adirondack artisans. Free event.

Showcase of Adirondack artisans. Free event. When: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13

3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 Where: 176 River St., Warrensburg

Friday concert at the Lake: Ten Most Wanted

What: Bands and Brews concert series at Lake Geroge’s Shepard Park ampitheater. Free outdoor event including a beer and wine garden and bounce houses and face painting for kids.

Bands and Brews concert series at Lake Geroge’s Shepard Park ampitheater. Free outdoor event including a beer and wine garden and bounce houses and face painting for kids. When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

Art in the Public Eye Friday night movies: Moana

What: Free movie in the park. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and snacks.

Free movie in the park. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and snacks. When: Dusk on Friday, Aug. 13

Dusk on Friday, Aug. 13 Where: City Park, Glens Falls

Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021

Whipple City 5K and 10K

What: Family-focused races. 5K is an upslope out followed by a quick downslope, starting and ending at Greenwich Middle School. 10K starts from the same place but continues into the countryside. Water and refreshments available. $25 admission, with part of proceeds going towards the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Scholarship for Greenwich Central School District.

Family-focused races. 5K is an upslope out followed by a quick downslope, starting and ending at Greenwich Middle School. 10K starts from the same place but continues into the countryside. Water and refreshments available. $25 admission, with part of proceeds going towards the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Scholarship for Greenwich Central School District. When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 (registration opens at 6:45 a.m.)

8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 (registration opens at 6:45 a.m.) Where: Greenwich Central School District, 10 Gray Ave., Greenwich

Bolton Art & Craft Festival

What: 25-30 arts and crafts vendors in Bolton Landing.

25-30 arts and crafts vendors in Bolton Landing. When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Cross Street Parking Lot, 8 Cross St., Bolton Landing

Hartford townwide garage sale

What: Over 50 locations in a townwide garage sale in rural Washington County. Swamp Dawgs food truck, Methodist church food both and fish & game chicken BBQ dinner included. Maps can be acquired at 23 Hartford St., Stewart’s Shops at 8062 Route 40, Johnson’s Cabin Grill at 7952 Route 40, Hartford Town Clerk’s Office at 165 Main St.

Over 50 locations in a townwide garage sale in rural Washington County. Swamp Dawgs food truck, Methodist church food both and fish & game chicken BBQ dinner included. Maps can be acquired at 23 Hartford St., Stewart’s Shops at 8062 Route 40, Johnson’s Cabin Grill at 7952 Route 40, Hartford Town Clerk’s Office at 165 Main St. When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Town of Hartford

Lake George Public Library book sale

What: Adult and juvenile fiction, DVDs and more on sale at the library. Masks are required for all.

Adult and juvenile fiction, DVDs and more on sale at the library. Masks are required for all. When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 – Saturday, Aug. 14

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 – Saturday, Aug. 14 Where: Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George

Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys craft fair fundraiser

What: Over 40 vendors benefitting Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. 50/50 and lottery ticket raffles and more.

Over 40 vendors benefitting Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. 50/50 and lottery ticket raffles and more. When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 Where: American Legion, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls

Free Comic Book Day at Freakopolis Geekery

What: Free Comic Book Day coincides with Freakopolis Geekery’s 5 th anniversary in Whitehall. Free comic books, sales, special guests and more.

Free Comic Book Day coincides with Freakopolis Geekery’s 5 anniversary in Whitehall. Free comic books, sales, special guests and more. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Freakopolis Geekery, 120 Main St., Whitehall

Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival

What: The first-ever Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival, with fresh food, beer, wine and live music.

The first-ever Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival, with fresh food, beer, wine and live music. When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15

3-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

LARAC Arts Festival

What: Around 150 exhibitors from the local arts world throughout downtown Glens Falls, including home items, jewelry, wood crafts, garden décor, food and much more. Fewer artisans than a normal year so customers can socially distance.

Around 150 exhibitors from the local arts world throughout downtown Glens Falls, including home items, jewelry, wood crafts, garden décor, food and much more. Fewer artisans than a normal year so customers can socially distance. When: Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15

Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: City Park, Glens Falls

Lake George Land Conservancy block party and annual meeting

What: Block party to find out what the Lake George Land Conservancy has been doing for the Lake George region.

Block party to find out what the Lake George Land Conservancy has been doing for the Lake George region. When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 Where: Up Yonda Farm, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

Lake George cornhole tournament

What: Annual cornhole tournament, including doubles and competitive doubles. $20 admission for a 2-person team, which includes your first beer. Participants must be 21 years old and older. 1 st place wins a cash prize. 2 nd and 3 rd also win prizes.

Annual cornhole tournament, including doubles and competitive doubles. $20 admission for a 2-person team, which includes your first beer. Participants must be 21 years old and older. 1 place wins a cash prize. 2 and 3 also win prizes. When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 Where: Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George

Music on the hill at Salem Art Works

What: Musical celebration at Cary Hill Sculpture Park. Countryside views with the Bennington Jazz Band. Food from The Wurst Food Truck and Cleaver Clever. Local beer from R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewery. Free admission.

Musical celebration at Cary Hill Sculpture Park. Countryside views with the Bennington Jazz Band. Food from The Wurst Food Truck and Cleaver Clever. Local beer from R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewery. Free admission. When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 Where: Salem Art Works, 19 Cary Road, Salem

Hickory Ski Center hosts Bands, Brews and BBQ

What: Re-launch of the historic Hickory Ski Center, which is set to operate year-round as an event venue. Soul Sky Band will play with food, hikes and learning about the trails. $10 parking, $10, $12 and $15 foodplates.

Re-launch of the historic Hickory Ski Center, which is set to operate year-round as an event venue. Soul Sky Band will play with food, hikes and learning about the trails. $10 parking, $10, $12 and $15 foodplates. When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 Where: Hickory Ski Center, 43 Hickory Hill Road, Warrensburg

Second Saturday Concerts at Hicks Orchard: Peter Mulvey

What: Wood-fired pizza, craft cider and beer with live music at Hicks Orchard. $18-$25 with food.

Wood-fired pizza, craft cider and beer with live music at Hicks Orchard. $18-$25 with food. When: 5 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show Saturday, Aug. 14

5 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show Saturday, Aug. 14 Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

Luzerne Music: Student musician showcase

What: Student musicians show their skills in a live virtual performance.

Student musicians show their skills in a live virtual performance. When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 Where: Facebook Live

Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

Bolton Art & Craft Festival

What: 25-30 arts and crafts vendors in Bolton Landing.

25-30 arts and crafts vendors in Bolton Landing. When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Cross Street Parking Lot, 8 Cross St., Bolton Landing

Hartford townwide garage sale

What: Over 50 locations in a townwide garage sale in rural Washington County. Swamp Dawgs food truck, Methodist church food both and fish & game chicken BBQ dinner included. Maps can be acquired at 23 Hartford St., Stewart’s Shops at 8062 Route 40, Johnson’s Cabin Grill at 7952 Route 40, Hartford Town Clerk’s Office at 165 Main St.

Over 50 locations in a townwide garage sale in rural Washington County. Swamp Dawgs food truck, Methodist church food both and fish & game chicken BBQ dinner included. Maps can be acquired at 23 Hartford St., Stewart’s Shops at 8062 Route 40, Johnson’s Cabin Grill at 7952 Route 40, Hartford Town Clerk’s Office at 165 Main St. When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Town of Hartford

Full Lake George bicycle cruise on the Mohican

What: Steamboat cruise across Lake George, landing in Ticonderoga before coming back down the lake. Bikers can ride up Route 9N and get on the boat in Ticonderoga, or ride the boat up and bike back down. Admission is $33 for biking adults, $30 for seniors, $16.50 for kids 4 to 11; non-biking admission is $43 for adults, $30 for seniors, $16.50 for kids 4 to 11. Bike transport fee not included.

Steamboat cruise across Lake George, landing in Ticonderoga before coming back down the lake. Bikers can ride up Route 9N and get on the boat in Ticonderoga, or ride the boat up and bike back down. Admission is $33 for biking adults, $30 for seniors, $16.50 for kids 4 to 11; non-biking admission is $43 for adults, $30 for seniors, $16.50 for kids 4 to 11. Bike transport fee not included. When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George

Free Comic Book Day at Freakopolis Geekery

What: Free Comic Book Day coincides with Freakopolis Geekery’s 5 th anniversary in Whitehall. Free comic books, sales, special guests and more.

Free Comic Book Day coincides with Freakopolis Geekery’s 5 anniversary in Whitehall. Free comic books, sales, special guests and more. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Freakopolis Geekery, 120 Main St., Whitehall

Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival

What: The first-ever Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival, with fresh food, beer, wine and live music.

The first-ever Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival, with fresh food, beer, wine and live music. When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15

3-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

Author on the Porch: Anne O’Brien Carelli

What: Anne O’Brien Carelli, author of “Skylard and Wallcreeper,” gives a book talk about middle grade books.

Anne O’Brien Carelli, author of “Skylard and Wallcreeper,” gives a book talk about middle grade books. When: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15

3-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

LARAC Arts Festival