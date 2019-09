In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, up to 25% color change is expected in Jefferson County along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay.

Look for traces of red, yellow, and orange leaves of average brilliance. In Oswego County, expect 10-20% color change by this weekend with some bright pops of orange and red.

In St. Lawrence County, observers reporting from Canton expect 10% color change with some touches of orange and yellow leaves of average brilliance.

Click here for the full New York Fall Foliage Report.