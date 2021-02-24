North County Wake Up Weather: Wednesday February 24th

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A group of Rohingya refugees is adrift in a boat in the Andaman Sea without food or water, the United Nations said Wednesday, as their families worried that many may have already died.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR, said it understands that some of the refugees died after the boat left southern Bangladesh about two weeks ago. It said it does not know the boat's exact current location.