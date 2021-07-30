North County Weekend Calendar: A fast weekend for ‘Slow Food’

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Theatre Festival has plenty more show to show this weekend, with performances of the dinner comedy “Slow Food” set at the Charles R. Wood Theater. Families can also enjoy something for the kids at City Park, where “Cinderella Goes Disco” is set for noon on Friday as this year’s Kids PB&J Cafe.

A cool and rainy July is enjoying some sun this weekend, too, but not too much heat. Friday and Saturday are expected to partly sunny with highs of 70 and 73, respectively, with a bit more rain on the way alongside a 72 degree high come Sunday.

This week in the North Country Weekend Calendar:

Friday, July 30, 2021

Lake George Art and Craft Festival

What: Three-day festival of arts, crafts, food and music, rain or shine at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Music from Rich Ortiz. $7 admission, kids get in free.

Three-day festival of arts, crafts, food and music, rain or shine at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Music from Rich Ortiz. $7 admission, kids get in free. When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, July 30

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, July 30 Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

Adirondack Theatre Festival: “Cinderella Goes Disco”

What: Adirondack Theatre Festival children’s show, weather permitting. Free for all.

Adirondack Theatre Festival children’s show, weather permitting. Free for all. When: Noon Friday, July 30

Noon Friday, July 30 Where: Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls

Washington County Band at Parks-Bentley Place

What: Free outdoor concert (donations accepted) hosted by the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls. The band’s first concert since 2019.

Free outdoor concert (donations accepted) hosted by the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls. The band’s first concert since 2019. When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 30

7-8 p.m. Friday, July 30 Where: Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd., South Glens Falls

Concerts by the Park: North & South Dakotas

What: Final free outdoor concert as part of a concert series organized by the Park Theater. Hosted at the Crandall Park Bandshell.

Final free outdoor concert as part of a concert series organized by the Park Theater. Hosted at the Crandall Park Bandshell. When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 30

7-8 p.m. Friday, July 30 Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls

Adirondack Theatre Festival: “Slow Food”

What: Adirondack Theatre Festival show. A hungry couple deals with an absurd waiter who prompts them to question everything from their food to their relationships. $45 tickets.

Adirondack Theatre Festival show. A hungry couple deals with an absurd waiter who prompts them to question everything from their food to their relationships. $45 tickets. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Churney Gurney Mountain Bike & Trail Run Race

What: 4 th annual 5 mile trail race showcasing Gurney Lane area trails. All proceeds from the race benefit the Camp Under the Woods summer camp, for children on the autism spectrum. Includes music and prizes. Free admission for racers.

4 annual 5 mile trail race showcasing Gurney Lane area trails. All proceeds from the race benefit the Camp Under the Woods summer camp, for children on the autism spectrum. Includes music and prizes. Free admission for racers. When: Registration open until 5 p.m. Friday, July 30; Continues onsite until 8:45 a.m. Saturday, July 31

Registration open until 5 p.m. Friday, July 30; Continues onsite until 8:45 a.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: Gurney Lane Recreation Park, 118 Gurney Lane, Queensbury

Run Fast for Flint 5K

What: 4 th annual 5k race in Greenwich. Kids Fun Run starts at 8 a.m., 5k begins at 9 a.m. Those who wish to can participate remotely as well. All funds benefit the Mari Copeny Clean Water Fund and other water funds benefitting Flint, Michigan. $25 entry fee.

4 annual 5k race in Greenwich. Kids Fun Run starts at 8 a.m., 5k begins at 9 a.m. Those who wish to can participate remotely as well. All funds benefit the Mari Copeny Clean Water Fund and other water funds benefitting Flint, Michigan. $25 entry fee. When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 31

8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 31 Where: Greenwich High School, 10 Gray Ave., Greenwich

Living History: The Sound of 1776

What: The story of the Northern Continental Army’s history in Ticonderoga is told through music, history and demonstrations at Fort Ticonderoga. Includes a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The story of the Northern Continental Army’s history in Ticonderoga is told through music, history and demonstrations at Fort Ticonderoga. Includes a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence. When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 31

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga

Ticonderoga StreetFest 2021

What: Shopping, sales and live entertainment with a variety of vendors, including a farmers market and children’s activities, all downtown in Ticonderoga.

Shopping, sales and live entertainment with a variety of vendors, including a farmers market and children’s activities, all downtown in Ticonderoga. When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga

Shriner/Masonic Family Day

What: Family day including learning about the history of local Masons and Shriners, along with bounce houses, clowns, face painting and games. Masonic charities will be represented, including Springfield and Boston Hospitals for Children, the Masonic Medical Research Institute and the Oriental Shriner Patient Transportation Unit.

Family day including learning about the history of local Masons and Shriners, along with bounce houses, clowns, face painting and games. Masonic charities will be represented, including Springfield and Boston Hospitals for Children, the Masonic Medical Research Institute and the Oriental Shriner Patient Transportation Unit. When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls

Lake George Art and Craft Festival

What: Three-day festival of arts, crafts, food and music, rain or shine at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Music from Rich Ortiz. $7 admission, kids get in free.

Three-day festival of arts, crafts, food and music, rain or shine at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Music from Rich Ortiz. $7 admission, kids get in free. When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 31

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

Author on the Porch: Cheryl Elton

What: Author Cheryl Elton gives a talk from her time as an author, freelance writer, speaker and blogger. Elton has a history of work in Christian ministry. Her new release is “Moments with the Master: Discovering Joy in His Presence.” Free admission.

Author Cheryl Elton gives a talk from her time as an author, freelance writer, speaker and blogger. Elton has a history of work in Christian ministry. Her new release is “Moments with the Master: Discovering Joy in His Presence.” Free admission. When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31

2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

Adirondack Theatre Festival: Slow Food

What: Adirondack Theatre Festival show. A hungry couple deals with an absurd waiter who prompts them to question everything from their food to their relationships. $45 tickets.

Adirondack Theatre Festival show. A hungry couple deals with an absurd waiter who prompts them to question everything from their food to their relationships. $45 tickets. When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. p.m. Saturday, July 31

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. p.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Saturday night concerts: Men o’ War Balladeers

What: One of five free concerts hosted by Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, outdoor on the lawn. Audiences are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs.

One of five free concerts hosted by Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, outdoor on the lawn. Audiences are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 31

6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education, 25 East Main St., Cambridge

Marty Wendell at Little Theater on the Farm

What: Little Theater on the Farm hosts Rockabilly Hall of Fame Member Marty Wendell, and his tour band. $10 general admission, $7 for students and seniors.

Little Theater on the Farm hosts Rockabilly Hall of Fame Member Marty Wendell, and his tour band. $10 general admission, $7 for students and seniors. When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, July 31

7-9 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward

Luzerne Music student showcases

What: Luzerne music chamber showcase. Live on Facebook.

Luzerne music chamber showcase. Live on Facebook. When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Where: Facebook Live

Sunday, August 1, 2021

Glens Falls “Pitch In & Pull!” campaign begins

What: The City of Glens Falls invites residents, building owners and business owners to pitch in and pull weeds in the city during the month of August, and share their pulls on social media.

The City of Glens Falls invites residents, building owners and business owners to pitch in and pull weeds in the city during the month of August, and share their pulls on social media. When: Aug. 1-31

Aug. 1-31 Where: Glens Falls

Living History: The Sound of 1776

What: The story of the Northern Continental Army’s history in Ticonderoga is told through music, history and demonstrations at Fort Ticonderoga. Includes a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The story of the Northern Continental Army’s history in Ticonderoga is told through music, history and demonstrations at Fort Ticonderoga. Includes a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence. When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga

Lake George Art and Craft Festival

What: Three-day festival of arts, crafts, food and music, rain or shine at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Music from Rich Ortiz. $7 admission, kids get in free.

Three-day festival of arts, crafts, food and music, rain or shine at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. Music from Rich Ortiz. $7 admission, kids get in free. When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

Luzerne Music Symphony Orchestra concert