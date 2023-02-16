CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peter Gill and Hannah Boyle are both seniors at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. As they’ve spent their time there, it’s been heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“Isolation, school at home, I found that was not my jam,” Boyle recalled.

“Seeing somebody through a screen is not the same as being in a classroom,” Gill said.

Last school year, the district in partnership with Contact Community Services had a pilot program, ‘Suicide Safety in Schools’ to make resources available and to help students know they have somewhere and someone they can turn to.

The latest CDC data which included three in five girls feeling persistently sad didn’t come as a surprise to the support staff.

“We saw that before that came out with the increase of ER visits among girls, adolescent girls,” said Kristen Stanton, the Program Manager for Suicide Safety in Schools at Contact Community Services

For Boyle and Gill, they not only took part in the programming, but they’ve also taken an active role, through the club Hidden Opponent.

“We host things like awareness games, where we’ll provide people with resources, parents with resources and just really get the message out there that mental health is something that is out there and we can focus on,” Boyle said.

“It’s important for people to hear from a peer because they trust them,” Gill said.

For Stanton, she’d like to improve on parent involvement and have more ways for people to connect, but she’s proud of the progress.

“There was one situation where we had a student who was really struggling,” Stanton added, “The fact the friends reached out and knew exactly what to do. I was like we just saved a life.”

That’s what they want to continue to build on.

This program has expanded to other districts in the county.