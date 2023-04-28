NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a brand new Barbie.

“We don’t have a name for her yet, as far as I know it is Barbie,” said Kayle McKeon.

McKeon helped to design Barbie to represent people like herself who have Down syndrome. She is the manager of grassroots advocacy for the National Down Syndrome Society.

“Wow, Barbie approached us. I was so blown away by the fact that they did. And it’s a great idea, especially on their part because it shows the world what down syndrome is and what it looks like.” Kayla McKeon, National Down Syndrome Society Manager of Grassroots Advocacy

Here’s how she made that happen:

“Her eyes are almond shaped yes and then there are smaller ears and a flat nasal bridge.” McKeon explained.

She also has orthotics among other features. Earlier this week, Kayla was on Good Morning America for the debut.

Part of the Barbie Fashionista collection, an inclusive line that has Barbies in wheelchairs and with prosthetics.

“But this is my favorite one,” McKeon said.

Something she wishes she had as a child.

“When I was young I loved playing with Barbies and they always had different skin colors, eye colors, hair colors. When I was young I didn’t think twice about not having a doll that looks like me,” said McKeon.

Now she does. She hopes others with Down syndrome feel the way she felt seeing it for the very first time.

“Barbie with Down Syndrome that’s pretty cool and just being able to see it and recognize, I look just like her. I’m really, really excited.” Kayla McKeon

It’s more than just a toy, it shows just how much representation matters.

This Barbie is available online now and will be in stores this summer and fall.