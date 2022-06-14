CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is part of the country’s largest television company, Nexstar Media Group, which will celebrate its 26th anniversary this week.

Friday, 22News will celebrate with “Founder’s Day of Caring,“ an annual initiative to help improve the communities Nexstar calls home. News stations across the country will be out performing different community service acts as a part of the annual event.

This year, 22News will sponsor a free community shredding event and put together meals to feed our neighbors through the Providence Ministries.

Free Community Shredding Event this Friday:

From 8:30 a.m. until noon, the public is invited to a free Community Shredding Event on the grounds of Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield. 22News and Eastern States Exposition are sponsoring the event and Proshred trucks will be on-site to perform the shredding.

Any unwanted paper documents that include personally identifiable information or financial documentation should be shredded. There will be a five-box limit per vehicle, and items such as paper clips, staples, rubber bands, manila folders, and window envelopes do not need to be removed prior to shredding. Three-ring binders, packaging or wrapping materials, and anything non-confidential in nature should not be brought to the event for shredding.

People attending the shredding event are also invited to bring donations of non-perishable food items for the Open Pantry Emergency Food Pantry.

All vehicles must enter the Eastern States Exposition grounds through Gate 9 for the event. Anyone using a GPS for Gate 9 should use 875 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, MA as the destination address.