UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – February is American Heart Month. Dr. Cynthia Jones from Mosaic Health discusses the importance of raising awareness for heart disease in women.

“It’s the leading cause of death in women….and a lot of women don’t know about it,” said Dr. Jones.

Jones explains that many of us know someone who had a heart attack, but we may not be aware of all the signs and symptoms.

“Chest pain but you may not left arm pain if you have sudden vomiting or nausea if you have increased fatigue like you just can’t make it up that flight of stairs like you used to in your own house,” said Dr, Jones.

If you’re feeling these symptoms, it’s time to go to the doctor and get checked out. Dr. Jones explains that many people are afraid to go to the doctor due to COVID, but this is not something that you should put off, and it is the first step in preventing heart disease.

“Go get checked up so you know your numbers is your blood pressure up is your cholesterol high so that’s the start of it other things you can do at home are eating healthy so your balance of fruit and vegetables exercising. Paying attention to your body listening to what your body is telling you don’t blow it off,” said Dr. Jones.