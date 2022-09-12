SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, September 12th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a former Utica woman was indicted on tax fraud charges for allegedly filing false tax returns over a period of four years.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry, 46-year-old Dianna Nolan formerly of Utica (now residing in Florida) has been charged by indictment via videoconference for the following:

Two counts of Filing False Income Tax Returns

15 counts of Aiding and Assisting the Filing of False Income Tax Returns

It is alleged that between 2014 through 2018 as a professional Oneida County tax return preparer, Nolan filed fraudulent income tax returns on behalf of multiple clients by claiming false losses on rental properties. Additionally, between 2017 and 2018, Nolan also allegedly filed fraudulent tax returns on her own behalf by withholding income she received from her own tax preparation business.

Nolan is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If found guilty, she faces up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to one year of supervision upon her release, and a special assessment of $100 per count of conviction.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.