CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It’s a day we celebrate the life of the Patron Saint of Ireland.

The holiday is celebrated around the world every year on March 17th marking the anniversary of St. Patrick’s death in the fifth century. He was kidnapped and brought to the country as a slave at the age of 16. He later escaped but eventually returned to Ireland and is credited with bringing Christianity to the people there.

The first St. Patrick’s celebration actually took place in America with the first parade on March 17, 1601, in what is now St. Augustine, Florida. In 1772 homesick Irish soldiers serving in the English army marched to honor their patron saint in New York City.

That grew to become the oldest civilian parade in the world with around three million spectators each year. But it hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. This year, it’s back alongside parades and celebrations all over America.