(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul outlined plans during the State of the State to impose term limits on all four statewide officials in the Empire state.

Hochul’s proposal would require a State Constitutional amendment that would limit all four of the statewide elected officials to two consecutive four-year terms in their respective offices.

The proposal would also prohibit all statewide public officials from seeking any work to supplement their income upon being elected. An exception would be to an academic position approved by a state ethics board.

“On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” said Hochul. “I want people to believe in their government again. With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

Other highlights of the Governor’s push for state-wide transparency includes replacing the Joint Commission

on Public Ethics with a rotating board of five members made up of the 15 state-accredited law school deans or their designees.