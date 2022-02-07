(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After seeing several weeks of temperatures only reaching the teens and 20s, this brief warm-up into the upper 30s and low to mid-40s may feel like a much more mild and comfortable change. Unfortunately, this warmup is only brief.

Temperatures are expected to drop below normal once again by the end of this week. The Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook shows a 50-60% chance of below-normal temperatures across CNY from February 12th-16th.

The signal for colder than normal temperatures becomes weaker by the end of the month where we should return back to normal.

What temperatures are considered normal for February? The low to mid-30s! So the “warmup” we are experiencing this week actually isn’t too far from normal.