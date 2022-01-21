LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After much anticipation, Ice Castles is set to open the doors to its kingdom of icicles on Sunday. Lake George becomes one of just a few cities in North America to debut the winter attraction.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Meteorologist Jill Szwed got a sneak peek inside the frozen attraction this week as the Lake George crews were working to put the finishing icy touches on the castle. Artisans have spent the last 8 weeks growing, harvesting, and hand-placing icicles to create the life-size fairytale playground.

The Utah-based company has four other locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Utah. Lake George becomes its fifth location and first New York season for the company.

Ice artisans are working around the clock to get the attraction at Festival Commons ready for Sunday’s grand opening. The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

“Mother Nature is our lead architect! She tells us when we can build and when we can’t. Remarkably, this is made up of almost entirely ice, some people think that we have some structure built into it, but no it really is made up of half a million hand-placed icicles,” said Ice Castles Lake George Event Manager Brad Buehlhorn.

Ice Castles has been bringing fairy tales to life since its inception in 2011. Founder, Brent Christensen, developed the patented process used to create Ice Castles while attempting to build a winter playground for his kids in the front yard of their home in Alpine, Utah. I can’t speak for his kids, but sounds like ‘Father of the Year’ to me!

NEWS10’s North Country Digital Reporter @jaypetrequin has been chronicling the process of building the kingdom icicles since October. You can follow all of his North Country coverage here.