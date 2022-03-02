NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect wanted for the January 6 shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in New Bedford was captured hiding in Maine on Monday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 29-year-old Tylor Santos was taken into custody after an investigation led police to a residence on East Shore Road in Embden, Maine.

Early Monday morning, MSP VFAS Trooper Phil Giardino and New Bedford Police Detective Jason Gangi joined members of the Maine Violent Offender Task Force, Maine State Police Tactical Team, US Marshals Service-Maine District, ATF and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the search of the house in Embden.

Santos was seen running from the back of the house onto the frozen Embden Pond and retreated back into the home. Troopers, Officers, and Deputy Marshal surrounded the house and Santos eventually surrendered.

Tylor Santos was arrested on several warrants charging him with multiple offenses in connection to the shooting as well as to other incidents including:

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Attempted assault and battery with a firearm

Domestic assault and battery

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Strangulation or suffocation

Threats to commit a crime

Various firearms offenses

Possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute

Motor vehicle offenses

Arrangements are being made for the rendition of Santos to Massachusetts. The victim is expected to be okay.