UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) has announced that it will be hosting the ‘STEP Into Careers’ workshop for middle and high school on Saturday, August 13th.

The event is scheduled to take place from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm in the MVCC ACC Building Snack Bar Area on Saturday, August 13th. Qualified middle school and high school students from the Utica City School District will have the opportunity to connect with STEM & licensed professional career advisors, receive school supplies attend educational workshops, and connect with College C-STEP programs & other professional developments. There will also be fun drone-centered activities that students can participate in as well.

STEP programs encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) licensed fields & professions and include peer mentoring, tutoring, and standardized test preparation. The program’s structure and goals are focused on facilitating understanding and enabling success in high school and beyond.

Students can then move on and participate in internships, job shadowing programs, weekly tutorial services, research projects for poster presentations, monthly professional speaker series, college visits, academic/personal/career advisement, counseling, and workshops & seminars.

To find out about eligibility requirements, please visit https://www.mvcc.edu/step/index.php.

Below is information surrounding STEP programs, as well as licensed professions

Acupuncture | Applied Behavior Analysis | Architecture | Athletic Trainers | Certified Shorthand Reporting | Chiropractic | Clinical Laboratory Technology | Dentistry | Dietetics and Nutrition | Engineering, Land Surveying, and Geology | Interior Design | Landscape Architecture | Massage Therapy | Medicine | Medical Physics | Mental Health Practitioners | Midwifery | Nursing | Occupational Therapy | Ophthalmic Dispensing | Optometry | Pathologists’ Assistant |Perfusion| Pharmacy | Physical Therapy | Podiatry | Professional Assistance | Psychology | Public Accountancy | Respiratory Therapy (includes Polysomnographic Technology) | Social Work | Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology | Veterinary Medicine