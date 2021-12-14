ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for a unique night out with your friends? The private themed greenhouses at The Yard in downtown Albany are saving you a seat.

Offering everything from lawn games to axe throwing, Leyla Kiosse says the idea for the hatchet house and bar came from wanting to bring the fun of outdoor summer games indoors year-round. She says winter is their high season.

Each greenhouse is heated (during cold weather), has a curated cocktail menu designed around the greenhouse theme, and each includes a Bluetooth speaker so you can enjoy your favorite songs.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson stepping into Barbie’s Dream World for this week’s Off The Beaten Path!

Greenhouses are $50+tax per reservation per greenhouse. Reservations are booked in 90 minute increments.

Started last year during the pandemic, the owner changes the themes each year. Themes this year are Under the Sea, Alice in Wonderland and Barbie’s Dream World.